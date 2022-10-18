SBS தமிழ்

பாலியல் கல்வி: பெற்றோர் பிள்ளைகளுக்கு எப்படி உதவலாம்?

Experts say evidence shows that talking about sexual health matters often and early in a supportive environment helps young people make better choices. It also tends to delay sex initiation, and ensures they obtain the correct information. Credit: Beyene Weldegiorgis

Published 18 October 2022 at 12:02pm
By Renuka
பெற்றோர் தங்கள் குழந்தைகளுடன் கலந்துரையாடக்கூடிய தலைப்புகளில் பாலியல் நலம் என்பது சவாலான ஒன்றாகும். அதிர்ஷ்டவசமாக, ஆஸ்திரேலிய பள்ளிகளில் பாலியல் கல்வி பரவலாக கற்பிக்கப்படுகிறது. இந்நிலையில் பெற்றோர் தங்கள் குழந்தைகளுக்கு இந்த விடயம் தொடர்பில் எப்படி உதவலாம் என்பதுபற்றி Claudianna Blanco ஆங்கிலத்தில் தயாரித்த விவரணத்தை தமிழில் தருகிறார் றேனுகா துரைசிங்கம்.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.
உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது 
tune in 

பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள். 
டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில் 
செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
