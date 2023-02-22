“தாய் மொழியில் பேச, ஒரு நாள் போதுமா?”

In 1952, 21st February was bengali language movement day. This is very historical day. In 2008 UNESCO published the day to 'International Year of Language' . I'm a bengali and very proud for tgis fay for late our brothers. This is my illustrations for this day. Source: Moment RF / Shamil Abdullah/Getty Images

நேற்று சர்வதேச தாய்மொழி தினம். இது குறித்து ஒரு நிகழ்ச்சி படைக்கிறார் குலசேகரம் சஞ்சயன்.



