நாட்டின் குடியேற்ற எண்ணிக்கை மீண்டும் பழைய நிலைக்கு அதிகரிக்கிறது!!

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Students enter the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. Australia's universities continue to perform strongly on a global level, with eight universities among the top 200 and 35 of its 43 universities make the list, all within the top 800, but the latest rankings offer a warning about the rise of Asian institutions. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Published 5 January 2023 at 9:19am, updated 3 hours ago at 9:23am
By Selvi
இரண்டாம் உலகப் போரிற்கு பிறகு கோவிட் பேரிடர் காரணமாக வீழ்ச்சியடைந்திருந்த நாட்டின் குடியேற்ற எண்ணிக்கை விகிதம் வழமைக்கு திரும்பி வருவதாக தெரிவிக்கப்படுகிறது. இது குறித்து ஆங்கிலத்தில் Emma Kellaway & Kath Landers இணைந்து எழுதிய விவரணத்தை தமிழில் தருகிறார் செல்வி.

