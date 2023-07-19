இந்தியாவில் பாஜக வுக்கு எதிராக மாபெரும் கூட்டணி உருவானது

epa10753463 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge (C ) with Karnataka State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar after attending the Opposition Parties meeting named ‘United We Stand’ in Bangalore, India,18 July 2023. At least 26 opposition parties are expected to attend a two-day joint meeting and announced new name Indian national developmental inclusive alliance (INDIA) to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Centre ahead of 2024 general elections. EPA/JAGADEESH NV Credit: JAGADEESH NV/EPA