Dementia மறதிநோய் வராமல் தடுப்பது எப்படி? ஆய்வு முடிவு வெளியானது

Illustration showing Alzheimer's disease affecting the hippocampus. Alzheimer's is a neurodegenerative disease that causes the loss of brain tissue. This leads to the progressive and irreversible loss of mental functions and in particular of memory. Alzheimer's disease is caused by neuron and synapse degeneration and the formation of protein plaques in the brain. It is the most common cause of dementia in humans. Credit: PATRICK LANDMANN/SCIENCE PHOTO L/Getty Images/Science Photo Libra