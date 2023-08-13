ஆஸ்திரேலியா பெற்ற வெற்றி தேசத்தை மகிழ்ச்சியில் உறையவைத்தது!

(Left to right) Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord, Sam Kerr and Steph Catley of Australia celebrate winning after Cortnee Vine of Australia kicked a successful penalty goal to defeat France in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Quarter Final soccer match between Australia and France at Brisbane Rectangular Stadium in Brisbane, Saturday, August 12, 2023. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE