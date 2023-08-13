ஆஸ்திரேலியா பெற்ற வெற்றி தேசத்தை மகிழ்ச்சியில் உறையவைத்தது!

WWC23 QTR FINAL AUSTRALIA FRANCE

(Left to right) Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord, Sam Kerr and Steph Catley of Australia celebrate winning after Cortnee Vine of Australia kicked a successful penalty goal to defeat France in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Quarter Final soccer match between Australia and France at Brisbane Rectangular Stadium in Brisbane, Saturday, August 12, 2023. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

செய்திகள்: 13 ஆகஸ்ட் 2023 ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை வாசித்தவர்: றைசெல்

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.
உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
tune in 
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.


டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.


