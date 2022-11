This picture released on November 8, 2022 by the Vietnam News Agency shows crew members of the Japan-flagged 'Helios Leader' vessel rescuing suspected migrants from Sri Lanka on board the Myanmar-flagged 'Lady 3' fishing vessel after it began taking on water, around 250 nautical miles off Vung Tau on Vietnam's southern coast. - More than 300 suspected migrants from Sri Lanka were rescued off the coast of Vietnam, Vietnamese authorities said on November 8, 2022, adding the boat was thought to be heading to Canada. (Photo by Doan M?nh Duong / Vietnam News Agency / AFP) (Photo by DOAN MANH DUONG/Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Getty Images). Inset: Vino Source: AFP / DOAN MANH DUONG/Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Gett