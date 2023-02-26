இரு குழந்தைகளின் இறப்புக்கு காரணமான தாயாருக்கு 9 ஆண்டு சிறை- முழுமையான விவரம்

image (1).jpg

Kerri-Ann Conley has been sentenced to nine years jail for the manslaughter of her two children Chloe-Ann age 1 and two-year-old Darcey-Helen after they where left in a hot car in November 2019. Credit: AAP, ABC

ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் அரசியல், சமூக,கலாச்சார ரீதியில் பேசுபொருளாகும் முக்கிய செய்தியொன்றின் விரிவான பின்னணி ஒவ்வொரு மாதமும் SBSதமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பில் ஒலிக்கிறது. அந்தவகையில் தனது இரண்டு பெண்குழந்தைகளை காரினுள்ளே அலட்சியமாக விட்டுச்சென்றதன்மூலம், அக்குழந்தைகளின் மரணத்திற்குக் காரணமான குயின்ஸ்லாந்துப் பெண் ஒருவருக்கு, அண்மையில் 9 ஆண்டுகள் சிறைத்தண்டனை விதித்து தீர்ப்பளிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளமை குறித்த செய்தியின் பின்னணியை எடுத்துவருகிறார் றேனுகா துரைசிங்கம்.

WARNING: This story contains content that listeners may find distressing.


Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, 1800 Respect  on1800 737 732, Women's Crisis Line on 1800 811 811, Men's Referral Service on1300 766 491 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at 
Beyond Blue.org.au
 and on 1300 22 4636. 

