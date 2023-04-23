ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் Racism - இனவெறி அதிகரிக்கிறதா?

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: The Nicky Winmar statue is seen before the round 12 AFL match between the Essendon Bombers and the Richmond Tigers at Optus Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Perth, Australia.

ஆஸ்திரேலியாவில் இனவெறி தாக்குதல்கள் நடைபெறுவதாகவும் விளையாட்டுத்துறைகளில் மட்டுமல்ல பொது இடங்கள், பணியிடங்களிலும் இனவெறி தாக்குதல்கள் நடைபெறுவதாக பல்வேறு ஆய்வு கணக்கெடுப்புகள் தெரிவித்துள்ளன. இது குறித்து ஆங்கிலத்தில் SBS News-இற்காக Deborah Groarke எழுதிய விவரணத்தை தமிழில் தருகிறார் செல்வி.

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.

உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது
tune in
பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள்.

டிஜிட்டல் வானொலியில்
 செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.


