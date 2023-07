கால்பந்து உலகக் கோப்பை 2023: Matildas அணி பெண்கள், சிறுமிகளின் ஆர்வத்தை அதிகரிக்குமா?

Hayler Raso of the Matildas competes for possession with Heather Payne of Ireland during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 soccer match between Australia and the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts); Inset: Raj Lingham, Sports Coordinator at Northern Tigers Social Club. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE