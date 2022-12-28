SBS தமிழ்

இந்தியா மற்றும் தமிழகம் 2022: ஒரு மீள்பார்வை

Tamil 2022 Yearender - India

epa10305112 Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts jailed for the 1991 assassination of India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, arrives for a press briefing a day after she was set free following a ruling by the Supreme Court, in Chennai, India, 13 November 2022, (issued 14 November 2022). The Supreme Court of India on 11 November granted the premature release of the six convicts who were serving life terms for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. EPA/STR Source: EPA / STR/EPA

Published 28 December 2022 at 9:00pm
Available in other languages

முடிவிற்கு வரும் 2022ம் ஆண்டில் இந்தியா மற்றும் தமிழகத்தில் அதிகம் பேசப்பட்ட, அதிக தாக்கத்தையோ அதிர்ச்சியையோ ஏற்படுத்திய சம்பவங்கள் குறித்த நிகழ்வுகளில் சில. முன்வைக்கிறார் எமது தமிழகச் செய்தியாளர் ராஜ்.

