இந்தியா மற்றும் தமிழகம் 2022: ஒரு மீள்பார்வை

epa10305112 Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts jailed for the 1991 assassination of India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, arrives for a press briefing a day after she was set free following a ruling by the Supreme Court, in Chennai, India, 13 November 2022, (issued 14 November 2022). The Supreme Court of India on 11 November granted the premature release of the six convicts who were serving life terms for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. EPA/STR Source: EPA / STR/EPA