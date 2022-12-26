SBS தமிழ்

உலகம் 2022: ஒரு மீள்பார்வை

Tamil 2022 Yearender - World

In this image made from video provided by CHUVASHIYA BEZ TSENZURY telegram channel on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, Flame and smoke rise after a gas explosion, near the village of Yambakhtino, some 50km (31miles) south of Cheboksary, Chuvashia region, Russia. An explosion on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn't affect export supplies, officials said. The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during repair works. (CHUVASHIYA BEZ TSENZURY telegram channel via AP) Credit: AP

Published 26 December 2022 at 11:43pm
By Renuka
முடிவிற்கு வரும் 2022 ம் ஆண்டில் ஆஸ்திரேலியா, இலங்கை மற்றும் இந்தியா தவிர்ந்த மற்றைய உலக நாடுகள் சார்ந்த, அதிகம் பேசப்பட்ட, அதிக தாக்கத்தையோ அதிர்ச்சியையோ ஏற்படுத்திய சம்பவங்கள் குறித்த தொகுப்பு இது. முன்வைக்கிறார் றேனுகா துரைசிங்கம்.

