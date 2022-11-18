มาฝึกการออกเสียงเน้นคำในภาษาอังกฤษกัน

Highlights จุดประสงค์ของการเรียนรู้: เข้าใจกฎการเน้นเสียงและฝึกฝนการแยกเสียงของตัวเลขที่ลงท้ายด้วย -teen และ -ty

อิทธิพลจากภาษาแม่: ผู้เรียนจากภาษาอื่นอาจรู้สึกว่ายากที่จะแยกเสียง "teen" และ "ty" เพราะภาษาอังกฤษเป็นภาษาที่เน้นคำไม่เน้นพยางค์

คำที่ใช้ในการฝึกออกเสียง : I went to the store and bought thirteen tomatoes for thirty dollars, fourteen fish for forty dollars, fifteen forks for fifty dollars, etc.

คู่เทียบเสียง : ‘teen’ เป็นการเน้นพยางค์ซึ่งมีการออกเสียงยาวและชัดเจน ตัว /t/ จะออกเสียงชัด/t/ เช่น : thirteen, fourteen... ส่วน ‘ty’ จะเป็นพยางค์มี่ไม่ได้เน้นคำ จะสั้นและรวบคำตอนท้าย ตัว /t/ จะออกเสียงเป็นตัว ดี ‘/d/ เช่น: thirty, forty, fifty...

SBS Learn English will help you speak, understand and connect in Australia - view all episodes.





This lesson suits all learners looking to improve their pronunciation.





Transcript:



Hi. I’m Janice Petersen from SBS World News and I’m here to help you improve your English pronunciation.





I’ll explain how to make sounds that can be tricky to distinguish and also give you some ways to practice them.





Pronunciation – with SBS Learn English and me, Janice Petersen. Let's start!





Last week my friend Jenny went to get a haircut. She asked the price, and she thought the hairdresser said “sixteen”, what a bargain!





But when she got to the cash register, she found out it was actually “sixty”. What a shock!





Jenny’s problem was that she had trouble hearing the difference between numbers that end in ‘teen’, like ‘sixteen’, and numbers that end in ‘ty’, like ‘sixty’.





Today we’re going to look at those sounds and work out the difference.





First, let’s talk about syllables. A syllable is a single sound that has a vowel.





For instance, ‘sixteen’ has two syllables, ‘six’ and ‘teen’ so does ‘sixty’: ‘six’ and ‘ty’.





The word ‘Australia’ has four syllables: Aus-tra-li-a.





Many languages like Arabic, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Spanish are syllable timed.





In a syllable timed language, each syllable has the same length. But English is different.





English is stressed timed. This means that some syllables are longer and some are shorter..





But how do you know which syllables to make long and which ones to make short?





Don’t worry, let ’ s go through some examples and it will become easier to understand.





Have a listen to these words: thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen. The second syllable ‘teen’ is long and clear. It’s the stressed syllable.





Try listening again and say the words with me:



thirteen

fourteen

fifteen

sixteen

Okay, this time have a listen to these words: thirty, forty, fifty, sixty.





This time the first syllable is long and clear. The second syllable ‘ty’ is shorter, that means it is unstressed.





Have another listen and say the words with me:



thirty

forty

fifty

sixty

Knowing these stress patterns can help you hear the difference between words that sound the same.





Let’s put it all together and have some fun with it.





I’m planning my party list. If you want, you can say it with me. I’m going to buy:



thirteen tomatoes and thirty toys,

fourteen fish and forty falafels,

fifteen forks and fifty flowers,

sixteen sultanas and sixty shells

It’s going to be a crazy party! And the list isn’t even finished.





Helping me today are learners from AMEP at TAFE NSW St Leonards.



seventeen tomatoes and seventy toys,

eighteen fish and eighty falafels,

nineteen forks and ninety flowers

Thanks guys! How would you finish off this list?





So, next time you go to the hairdresser, remember that the ‘teen’ in ‘sixteen’ is stressed and the ‘ty’ in ‘sixty’ isn’t.





You’ll be fine, and don’t worry about Jenny; her hair looked great even if it was more expensive than she thought it would be.



