Bisha Source: Bisha
Published 7 October 2016 at 2:17pm, updated 7 October 2016 at 8:13pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ሎሚ ኣብ ካናዳዊ ቢት ፍርዲ፡ ኩባኒያ ነብሱን ኣብ ቢሻ ዘካይዶ መስርሕ ዕደና ዝተተሓሓዘ ፡ በቲ ኩባኒያ በደል ወሪዱና ብዝብሉ ሰለስተ ኤርትራዊያንጉዳይ ክሲ ኣብ ናይ ካናዳ ቤት ፍርዲ ክግበር ዉሳነ ሕሊፉ ኣሎ፡ ብዛዕባቲ ዉሳነ ምስ ሓደ ካብ ጠበቓታት ናይ Canadian Center for International Justice ዝተገብረ ቃለ መሕትት እንሆ።
Published 7 October 2016 at 2:17pm, updated 7 October 2016 at 8:13pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share