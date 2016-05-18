SBS Tigrinya

Afr News

SBS Tigrinya

Foreign ministers meet in Vienna to discuss strengthening support for the UN-backed Libyan government (AAP

Foreign ministers meet in Vienna to discuss strengthening support for the UN-backed Libyan government (AAP Source: Foreign ministers meet in Vienna to discuss strengthening support for the UN-backed Libyan government (AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2016 at 1:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United States and other world powers say they are ready to provide weapons to the Libyan unity government in its fight against the so-called Islamic State. Libya's United Nations-backed Government of National Accord has been warning that I-S could seize most of the country if action isn't taken soon. Qatar will associate with African union for peace effort

Published 18 May 2016 at 1:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ