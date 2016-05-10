SBS Tigrinya

African community - police relations

Published 10 May 2016 at 10:27am, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:39pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

A Victoria Police review into the death of an Ethiopian man in Melbourne in 2011 has found no evidence of suspicious circumstances, angering his family and local African communities. The investigation surrounding the death of Michael Atakelt has been widely criticised by African community members in Victoria.

