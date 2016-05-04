African News

A Kenyan wildlife officer at the burning of elephant tusks seized from poachers – AAP Source: A Kenyan wildlife officer at the burning of elephant tusks seized from poachers â€“ AAP
Published 4 May 2016 at 2:02pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kenya's president has set fire to thousands of elephant tusks and rhino horns on the closing day of an African summit dedicated to ending the illegal slaughter of animals; Australian company seeks potash mining license in Eritrea; Newborn baby among dead after shipwrecks in Mediterranean; Ninety-nine people are believed to have drowned in two separate incidents off the coast of Libya over the weekend
Published 4 May 2016 at 2:02pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share