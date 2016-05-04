SBS Tigrinya

African News

SBS Tigrinya

A Kenyan wildlife officer at the burning of elephant tusks seized from poachers – AAP

A Kenyan wildlife officer at the burning of elephant tusks seized from poachers – AAP Source: A Kenyan wildlife officer at the burning of elephant tusks seized from poachers â€“ AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 May 2016 at 2:02pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kenya's president has set fire to thousands of elephant tusks and rhino horns on the closing day of an African summit dedicated to ending the illegal slaughter of animals; Australian company seeks potash mining license in Eritrea; Newborn baby among dead after shipwrecks in Mediterranean; Ninety-nine people are believed to have drowned in two separate incidents off the coast of Libya over the weekend

Published 4 May 2016 at 2:02pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 1:31pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ