Annual Christmas messages turn serious for Pope, others

Pope Francis addressing a Christmas crowd at the Vatican

Source: AAP

Published 26 December 2017 at 4:37pm, updated 26 December 2017 at 4:42pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Christmas messages from religious and world leaders traditionally celebrate the peace of the season, but, in 2017's troubled times, the focus has turned to major divisions. The status of Jerusalem and the global refugee crisis are among the topics which have come to the fore in some of this year's messages.

