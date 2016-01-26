AUST OF THE YEAR

SBS Tigrinya

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull names David Morrison as Australian of the Year 2016 at a ceremony in Canberra (AAP)

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull names David Morrison as Australian of the Year 2016 at a ceremony in Canberra (AAP)

Published 26 January 2016 at 11:52am
Equality advocate and former Chief of Army, David Morrison AO, has been named as the 2016 Australian of the Year. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, who presented Mr Morrison with the Australian of the Year trophy at a ceremony held on the lawns of Parliament House in Canberra. The former Lieutenant-General Morrison, now retired from the Army, was awarded the honour for his commitment to gender equality, diversity and inclusion

