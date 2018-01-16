Babay Brain

Source: EyeEm
Published 16 January 2018 at 5:55pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 6:03pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's a mental fog that's familiar to many expectant mothers during pregnancy. Now, Australian scientists have found that the "baby brain" phenomenon appears to be very real. A collation of studies of pregnant women reveals they become more prone to forgetfulness as delivery day approaches.
Published 16 January 2018 at 5:55pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 6:03pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share