Babay Brain

Published 16 January 2018 at 5:55pm, updated 16 January 2018 at 6:03pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Available in other languages

It's a mental fog that's familiar to many expectant mothers during pregnancy. Now, Australian scientists have found that the "baby brain" phenomenon appears to be very real. A collation of studies of pregnant women reveals they become more prone to forgetfulness as delivery day approaches.

