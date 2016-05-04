BUDGET 2016 WRAP

SBS Tigrinya

Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down his first budget

Published 5 May 2016 at 9:27am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

The federal government has used this year's budget to lay out its manifesto ahead of the likely July 2 federal election, with campaigning expected to begin this weekend. The Treasurer is offering tax cuts to small and medium businesses and a modest income tax break for half a million middle-income Australians to bolster the coalition's election hopes and drive the economy. He's also hoping to raise revenue by targeting smokers and welfare cheats.

