BUDGET 2016 WRAP

Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down his first budget Source: Treasurer Scott Morrison hands down his first budget
Published 5 May 2016 at 9:27am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

The federal government has used this year's budget to lay out its manifesto ahead of the likely July 2 federal election, with campaigning expected to begin this weekend. The Treasurer is offering tax cuts to small and medium businesses and a modest income tax break for half a million middle-income Australians to bolster the coalition's election hopes and drive the economy. He's also hoping to raise revenue by targeting smokers and welfare cheats.
