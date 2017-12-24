Catalonia Election

Source: AAP
Published 24 December 2017 at 11:21pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 11:25pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS

Separatists are set to regain power in the semi-autonomous Spanish region of Catalonia. It follows an October push for independence that led to the dissolving of the regional government, and caused its former leader to flee.
