SBS Tigrinya

Catalonia Election

SBS Tigrinya

Spanish prime minister

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 December 2017 at 11:21pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 11:25pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Separatists are set to regain power in the semi-autonomous Spanish region of Catalonia. It follows an October push for independence that led to the dissolving of the regional government, and caused its former leader to flee.

Published 24 December 2017 at 11:21pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 11:25pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ