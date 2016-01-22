SBS Tigrinya

CLIMATE HOTTEST

SBS Tigrinya

New data suggests more extreme weather events in 2015 (AAP)

New data suggests more extreme weather events in 2015 (AAP) Source: New data suggests more extreme weather events in 2015 (AAP)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 January 2016 at 7:32am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

2015 was the hottest year on record, according to new data out of the United States. While the strong El Nino weather event has played a role, human causes are also being blamed. ... reports. Extreme weather events experienced in 2015 were unlike conditions seen before. And to climate scientists, like Professor Will Steffen from the Australian National University, the hottest year since records began in 1880, is a milestone for all the wrong reasons.

Published 23 January 2016 at 7:32am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ