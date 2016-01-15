DENMARK REFUGEES

Police officers at the Danish-German border in Krusaa, Denmark (Getty Images) Source: Police officers at the Danish-German border in Krusaa, Denmark (Getty Images)
Denmark's parliament is debating changes to its migration laws, including controversial measures to take away refugees' possessions. The government's proposed changes have been condemned by the United Nations refugee agency. The bill is expected to be voted on later in the month. [Jan 26th]
