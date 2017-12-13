SBS Tigrinya

DINKA INITIATION

Dinka Bor initiation ceremony, Adelaide

Published 14 December 2017 at 10:50am, updated 14 December 2017 at 10:54am
By SBS Tigrinya
To the Dinka Bor people of southern Sudan, initiation is a vital coming of age custom. But it has been among many cultural rites disrupted during decades of war in the region. Now members of a community forced to flee their homeland -- are keeping the tradition alive here in Australia.

