East African News (03/03/2016)

Miriam Woldu Pop's secretary found dead Source: nypost.com
Published 3 March 2016 at 3:42pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ethiopia campaigns for non-permanent seat at the UNSC; Government accuses opposition of having a hand in Oromia violence; Vatican condemns death of Eritrea secretary to the Pope; Netherlands says it has identified among refugee some who commited crimes against humanity.
Published 3 March 2016 at 3:42pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share