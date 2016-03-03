SBS Tigrinya

East African News (03/03/2016)

Miriam Woldu Pop's secretary found dead

Miriam Woldu Pop's secretary found dead

Published 3 March 2016 at 3:42pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Ethiopia campaigns for non-permanent seat at the UNSC; Government accuses opposition of having a hand in Oromia violence; Vatican condemns death of Eritrea secretary to the Pope; Netherlands says it has identified among refugee some who commited crimes against humanity.

