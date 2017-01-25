ECOWAS: lesson to other regional Organizations

People pose as ECOWAS Senegalese troops secure the area near to the state house in the Gambian capital Banjul. (AAP) Source: People pose as ECOWAS Senegalese troops secure the area near to the state house in the Gambian capital Banjul. (AAP)
እቲ ንነፍሱ ልዕሊ ሕጊ ሰሪዑ ቅድሚ 23 ዓመታት ስልጣን ቢሒቱ ከምዝማእምኦ ክገብር ዝተሰምዖ ክዛረብ ዝጸንሐ ያሕያ ጃምዕ ናይ ሃገረ ጋምቢያ፡ ከምስል ብድምጺ ተሳዒረ ኢሉ ኣሚኑ ድሒሩ ግና ተጣዒሱ ስልጣነይ ሎሚ ኣይገድፍ ጽባሕ ክብል ተሰሚዑ። መራሒ ጋምቢያ ነበር ነቲ ዞባ ክህውኾ ዝተዓዘበ ናይ ምዕራብ ሃገራት ማሕበር ምትእኽኻብ ECOWAS ነቲ ብህዝቢ ዝተመርጸ ሕጋዊ ሰብ ስልጣንካ እንተዘየረኪብካ ብጀለቢያኻ ወጢጥና ከነውጽኣካ ኢና ምስበሎ፡ ያሕያ ጃምዕ ጭራኡ ዶጉሉ ካብ ጋምቢያ ክወጽእ ተገዲዱ።እተን ከም ECOWAS ዝበለ ከም ናይ ምብራቕ ኣፍሪካ ማሕበር ምትእኽኻብ ዘለዋ ዞባዊ ውድባት፡ ነቶም ኣብ ልዕሊ ሕጊ ሸይሸይ ዝብሉ መራሕቲ ሃገራት ኣፍሪቃ ከምቲ ECOWAS ዝወሰዶ ክወስዳ ይኽእላ ዶ? ናይ ሎሚ ዛዕባ ሎሚ ትሕዝቶና እዩ። ኣብዚ ብምጥዋቕ ድማ ምስማዕ ይከኣል እዩ።
Published 25 January 2017 at 3:07pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
