ETHIOPIAN PROTESTS

Members of the Ethiopian-Australian community in Sydney during a recent protest against the Ethiopian government. (SBS)

Published 4 October 2016 at 9:52am
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

Over 50 people have been killed and dozens more injured in Ethiopia's Oromia (or-O-mee-uh) region after security forces confronted protesters at a festival. Witnesses say some people died in a panicked stampede after police employed tear gas and rubber bullets. Thousands had gathered for a religious festival in Bishoftu, around 40 kilometres from the capital Addis Ababa. It comes just hours after a candlelight vigil in Sydney by parts of Australia's Ethiopian community over what they say is a government campaign of violence in their homeland.

