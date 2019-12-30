Ethiopian soccer star Loza Abera continues scoring form for Maltese team

Source: Twitter
Weekly Sports SBS Tigrinya (30/12/2019) * NTT Cycling Pro Team's Nicholas Dlamini breaks hand in confrontation with a Park ranger * Eritrean and Ethiopian cyclists feature with Worldtour and Procontinental teams for 2020 * Loza Abera's goal scoring form continues for her Maltese team * Finalists for 'CAF Best players of 2019' revealed
