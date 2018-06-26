EU MIGRANTS RNF

SBS Tigrinya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with the media at the conclusion of an informal EU summit on migration at EU headquarters in Brussels, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel after an informal EU summit on migration in Brussels (AAP) Source: AAP

Published 26 June 2018 at 10:37am, updated 26 June 2018 at 10:41am
By Beyene Semere
The leaders of 16 European Union member states have met in Brussels for an informal emergency summit to try to find solutions to deal with the flow of migrants and refugees within the bloc. EU states have been divided since 2015 when more than a million people arrived. Several leaders spoke in favour of what they called European-wide solutions, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also stressed she would be seeking direct deals with separate states.

