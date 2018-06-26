EU MIGRANTS RNF

German Chancellor Angela Merkel after an informal EU summit on migration in Brussels (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 26 June 2018 at 10:37am, updated 26 June 2018 at 10:41am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The leaders of 16 European Union member states have met in Brussels for an informal emergency summit to try to find solutions to deal with the flow of migrants and refugees within the bloc. EU states have been divided since 2015 when more than a million people arrived. Several leaders spoke in favour of what they called European-wide solutions, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who also stressed she would be seeking direct deals with separate states.
