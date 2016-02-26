EU MIGRANTS

Refugees warm up at a fire on the Macedonia-Greece border (AAP) Source: Refugees warm up at a fire on the Macedonia-Greece border (AAP)
Published 26 February 2016 at 3:22pm, updated 26 February 2016 at 3:39pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New figures show nearly 10 times as many people have fled across the Mediterranean Sea so far this year compared with the same time a year ago. More than 110-thousand people crossed the Mediterranean to Greece and Italy in search of new homes in the first six weeks of this year. The new wave of crossings is causing tensions to escalate and prompting more calls to reconsider passport-free travel between the European Union states.
Published 26 February 2016 at 3:22pm, updated 26 February 2016 at 3:39pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share