EU MIGRANTS

Published 19 March 2016 at 8:27am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
European Union leaders have expressed cautious optimism at yet another meeting in Brussels over the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the continent. They hope to implement a plan that includes measures such as sending back people who travel to Europe from Turkey.
