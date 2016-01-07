SBS Tigrinya

EU MIGRANTS

The sun setting on the Oresund Bridge (AAP)

The sun setting on the Oresund Bridge (AAP)

Published 7 January 2016 at 3:27pm
By Beyene Semere
Available in other languages

In the latest twist in the humanitarian crisis gripping Europe, Denmark has now imposed temporary identity checks at its border with Germany following a similar move by Sweden. The two are the latest European countries to put in place tougher border-security measures. It has dealt a double blow to Europe's fraying passport-free Schengen area, amid the record influx of migrants.

