EU MIGRANTS

The trail of people crossing between Austria and Germany in October (AAP)

Published 12 March 2016 at 5:47am
German chancellor Angela Merkel says around 3-thousand migrants are leaving Germany to return home to Iraq every month and the number is on the rise. The German leader says Iraqis are returning to cities recaptured by government forces from the self-proclaimed Islamic State, or I-S. It comes as the European Union remains divided over the humanitarian crisis, with Balkan countries shutting their borders to people and closing a major route from Greece to Germany.

