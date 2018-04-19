SBS Tigrinya

Flu Vaccination

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt receives a flu vaccine from Dr Brian Morton

Source: AAP

Published 19 April 2018 at 7:13pm, updated 19 April 2018 at 7:17pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians are being urged to get vaccinated ahead of the flu season, with a particularly hostile strain expected this year. The World Health Organisation says the Brisbane strain, named after the city where it originated, is among the most deadly forms of the virus in the world.

