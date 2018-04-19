Flu Vaccination

Source: AAP
Published 19 April 2018 at 7:13pm, updated 19 April 2018 at 7:17pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians are being urged to get vaccinated ahead of the flu season, with a particularly hostile strain expected this year. The World Health Organisation says the Brisbane strain, named after the city where it originated, is among the most deadly forms of the virus in the world.
Published 19 April 2018 at 7:13pm, updated 19 April 2018 at 7:17pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share