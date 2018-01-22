SBS Tigrinya

HoA News

SBS Tigrinya

HoA News (22 01 2018)

Source: Dutchnews Haaretz Awate Thecitizen Youtube Esat

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2018 at 7:23pm, updated 22 January 2018 at 7:25pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Rabbis and academician oppose Israeli deportation of Eritrean refugees; President Isaias demands that each refugee get paid $50,000 if they are to return back to Eritrea; Epiphany violence in Ethiopia kills 7; Netherlands kicks Eritrean diplomat from the country;

Published 22 January 2018 at 7:23pm, updated 22 January 2018 at 7:25pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ