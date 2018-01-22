Source: Dutchnews Haaretz Awate Thecitizen Youtube Esat
Published 22 January 2018 at 7:23pm, updated 22 January 2018 at 7:25pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rabbis and academician oppose Israeli deportation of Eritrean refugees; President Isaias demands that each refugee get paid $50,000 if they are to return back to Eritrea; Epiphany violence in Ethiopia kills 7; Netherlands kicks Eritrean diplomat from the country;
Published 22 January 2018 at 7:23pm, updated 22 January 2018 at 7:25pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share