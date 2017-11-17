Immunisation rates continue to rise

File photo dated 09/08/04 of a vaccination syringe as a patch has been developed which could replace traditional flu jabs.. Source: AAP
Published 18 November 2017 at 7:25am, updated 18 November 2017 at 7:28am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Since the Government linked immunisation to family payments, Australia’s immunisation rate continues to rise. However, vaccination rates and policies still vary across States and Territories. Experts are calling for a National Immunisation Strategy.
Published 18 November 2017 at 7:25am, updated 18 November 2017 at 7:28am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share