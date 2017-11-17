SBS Tigrinya

Immunisation rates continue to rise

Vaccination needle

File photo dated 09/08/04 of a vaccination syringe as a patch has been developed which could replace traditional flu jabs.. Source: AAP

Published 18 November 2017 at 7:25am, updated 18 November 2017 at 7:28am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Since the Government linked immunisation to family payments, Australia’s immunisation rate continues to rise. However, vaccination rates and policies still vary across States and Territories. Experts are calling for a National Immunisation Strategy.

