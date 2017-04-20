Interview with Ambassador Andebrhan Weldegiorgis (Part I)

Andebrhan Weldegiorgis (Beyene) Source: Andebrhan Weldegiorgis (Beyene)
Published 20 April 2017 at 10:12am, updated 20 April 2017 at 10:26am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
An interview with a former President of Asmara University, Governor of Bank of Eritrea and Ambassador of Eritrea to the EU, currently a researcher and advisory on various international affairs. He speaks on the current political situation of Eritrea.
