Interview with Kelil Ali Kelil

Kebire and participants (Beyene Semere)

Kebire and participants (Beyene Semere) Source: Kebire and participants (Beyene Semere)

Published 30 March 2017 at 10:42am, updated 30 March 2017 at 4:54pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
The Eritrean Jeberti and alnahda party in Victoria commemorated the 68 anniversary martyrdom of Abdelkadir Kebire. The event was attended by members of the community and officials from the Victorian government. In this report, the chairman of the Jeberti community in Australia Mr Kelil Ali Kelil is interviewed in relation to the event.

