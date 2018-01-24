SBS Tigrinya

Israel Eritrean Refugees

Eritrean refugees protest in Israel

Published 24 January 2018 at 4:59pm, updated 24 January 2018 at 5:23pm
Available in other languages

Hundreds of Israelis are volunteering to be part of an Anne Frank-inspired scheme to harbour African asylum seekers facing deportation. The Israeli ambassador to Australia has defended the policy to send 38,000 mostly Eritrean and Sudanese people to Rwanda, describing them as mostly young men looking for jobs, rather than genuine refugees.

