Jamila Gordon

Jamila Gordon

Published 21 January 2018 at 12:19pm, updated 21 January 2018 at 12:22pm
By SBS TIgrinya
Available in other languages

Jamila Gordon is living proof that anything is possible if you dream big. In the lead-up to Australia Day, we are sharing the stories of prominent people and asking what being Australian means to them. Ms Gordon fled Somalia's civil war and came to Australia as a young refugee, alone and without English. Her first job was washing dishes...

