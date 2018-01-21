Source: SBS
Jamila Gordon is living proof that anything is possible if you dream big. In the lead-up to Australia Day, we are sharing the stories of prominent people and asking what being Australian means to them. Ms Gordon fled Somalia's civil war and came to Australia as a young refugee, alone and without English. Her first job was washing dishes...
