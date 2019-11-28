SBS Tigrinya

Kenya hosting Jubaland and ONLF leaders angers Ethiopia, Assenna TV founder subjected to unprovoked attack

Amanuel Eyasu subjected to unprovoked attack

Source: Asmarino

Published 28 November 2019
Source: SBS
SBS Tigrinya Daily News (28/11/2019) * Robo Debt ruled unlawful * Police chief warns pro-democracy protesters that officers will move into a blockaded Hong Kong University * Kenya hosting ONLF and Jubaland leaders angers Ethiopia * Assenna TV founder and editor Amanuel Eyasu subjected to unprovoked harassment

