LIBYA MIGRANTS RNF

Rescued migrants rest on a coast some 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Tripoli, Libya, Source: AP
Published 28 July 2019 at 11:51am, updated 28 July 2019 at 11:54am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Up to 150 people are dead after two boats carrying around 300 migrants sank off the coast of Libya. It comes just days after the Libyan coast guard intercepted around three dozen migrants off the coast of the country.
Published 28 July 2019 at 11:51am, updated 28 July 2019 at 11:54am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share