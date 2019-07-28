SBS Tigrinya

LIBYA MIGRANTS RNF

NACA Feature

Rescued migrants rest on a coast some 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Tripoli, Libya, Source: AP

Published 28 July 2019 at 11:51am
Available in other languages

Up to 150 people are dead after two boats carrying around 300 migrants sank off the coast of Libya. It comes just days after the Libyan coast guard intercepted around three dozen migrants off the coast of the country.

