SBS Tigrinya

Malaria new approach using humans as Guinea pigs

SBS Tigrinya

Malaria researcher

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 July 2018 at 3:13pm, updated 1 July 2018 at 3:21pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Three-hundred people have been infected with malaria at a laboratory in Brisbane, in the name of science, to find new ways to stop the killer disease spreading. The world leading research is part of an international effort to eradicate the disease that cl

Published 1 July 2018 at 3:13pm, updated 1 July 2018 at 3:21pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ