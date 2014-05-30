MAYA ANGELOU OBIT

SBS Tigrinya

Published 31 May 2014 at 5:48am, updated 12 September 2019 at 9:38am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Author and poet Maya Angelou, who rose from poverty, segregation and violence to become a force on stage, screen and the printed page, has died. At the age of 86, Angelou died Wednesday morning at her home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

