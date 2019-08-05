SBS Tigrinya

Merhawi Kidus and Tsgabu Grmay at Tour de Pologne, Amanuel Ghebregziabher fails to finish for Dimension Data

Merhawi Kudus

Source: Astana Pro Team

Published 5 August 2019 at 8:20pm
Source: SBS
Weekly Sport (05/08/2019) Tour de Pologne, Tsgabu Grmay and Merhawi Kidus Dimension Data's Amanuel Ghebregziabher at Classic San Sebastian Eritrea to play Namibia at preliminary qualifiers for World Cup 2022 Neymar, Coutinho and Bale desperate to leave the big pays and clubs

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ