Migrant small business

Published 25 January 2018 at 11:36am, updated 25 January 2018 at 11:59am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research into Australia's small business sector is challenging the perception that migrants are a drain on the economy. Far from taking up existing jobs, the report predicts migrant-run businesses will create up to 200-thousand new jobs in the next five to 10 years.
