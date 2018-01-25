SBS Tigrinya

Migrant small business

SBS Tigrinya

Migrant-run small businesses are thriving

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 January 2018 at 11:36am, updated 25 January 2018 at 11:59am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research into Australia's small business sector is challenging the perception that migrants are a drain on the economy. Far from taking up existing jobs, the report predicts migrant-run businesses will create up to 200-thousand new jobs in the next five to 10 years.

Published 25 January 2018 at 11:36am, updated 25 January 2018 at 11:59am
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)

Homeland Report

'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን

SAUDI ARABIA SOCCER RONALDO

'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስር

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ