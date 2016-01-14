SBS Tigrinya

Published 14 January 2016
Hidden economic assets. That's the term coined to describe the tens-of-thousands of highly qualified migrant women in Australia who can't find work in their field of expertise. And it's prompted a federal government-commissioned report to look into the reasons why, how it can be overcome, and the effects it has on Australia's economy.

