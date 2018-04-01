Migration agents warn against planned cuts in visa categories

Opposition immigration spokesman Shayne Neumann Source: AAP
Published 1 April 2018 at 1:08pm, updated 1 April 2018 at 1:14pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Migration agents are warning against federal government plans to drastically cut the number of visa categories in Australia, saying it would only result in more application refusals for migrants. The Turnbull coalition is considering a major overhaul of the visa system in what would be the single biggest immigration change in more than two decades.
Published 1 April 2018 at 1:08pm, updated 1 April 2018 at 1:14pm
By SBS Tigrinya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share