New measures to support refugee settlement in Australia

Published 24 November 2019 at 12:11pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has announced new measures it says will better support refugees and humanitarian entrants to settle in Australia. It comes in response to an independent review into existing services commissioned by the government last December. While some groups have welcomed the announcements, others fear the coalition will not follow through on their promises....

